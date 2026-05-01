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CSFD responds to mobile home fire in Colorado Springs

CSFD
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Published 7:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a working structure fire on 21 Swope Ave off Pikes Peak Avenue.

According to CSFD, the fire involves a mobile home, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

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