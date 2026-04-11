3 people stabbed and suspect fatally shot by officers on subway platform at Grand Central, police say

By Gloria Pazmino, Mark Morales, Ray Sanchez, John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — A machete-wielding suspect stabbed three people on the subway platform at Midtown Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal on Saturday before officers fatally shot him, according to the New York Police Department.

The violence erupted around 9:50 a.m. ET on a platform beneath Grand Central, according to a law enforcement official.

The suspect, who was carrying a machete, was ordered to drop the weapon before lunging at the officers, who opened fire, the official said. He died later from his injuries, sources said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said on social media that “innocent people were attacked in a senseless act of violence.”

“I’m grateful to our brave officers who acted quickly to stop the suspect,” she added.

The three victims – two men, ages 84 and 65, and a 70-year-old woman – were transported to a hospital where they are expected to survive.

The suspect was on a subway train before the incident, acting erratically, and then moved out onto the platform, the official said.

The suspect was known to police and had been arrested numerous times, including for menacing and slashing at people with a sharp object, according to two law enforcement sources.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch is expected to brief the media later Saturday.

The incident does not appear to be linked to terrorism at this stage of the investigation, according to the law enforcement official.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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