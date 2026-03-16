Skip to Content
News

Walsenburg mayor gives update after major water main break, city remains under boil advisory

KRDO
By
Published 11:39 AM

WALSENBURG, Colo. -- Residents in the city of Walsenburg remain under a disaster declaration and boil water advisory after a major water main break disrupted service across the community.

City officials say the break happened around 2 a.m. Friday, causing a loss of pressure in the municipal water system and leaving many residents without water or with extremely low pressure. 

Because of that loss of pressure, a boil water advisory remains in effect citywide until further notice. Officials are urging residents to boil water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, or washing dishes. 

City crews have been working continuously to locate and repair the damaged line. The city issued a formal disaster declaration as crews searched for the leak and began emergency repairs. 

Officials say the water system is currently operating with limited pressure after crews bypassed the damaged main, allowing some water to reach homes while repairs continue. However, there is still no confirmed timeline for full service restoration. 

Local and state agencies have stepped in to assist with the response. Emergency partners have been helping distribute drinking water to residents, and additional support services are being offered while the city works to stabilize the system. 

Schools in the district have also been impacted by the outage, with closures announced as officials continue monitoring the situation. 

Mayor Gary Vezzani says crews are continuing repairs and assessing the system as they work to fully restore water service to the community. Today, KRDO 13 sits down with Mayor Gary Vezzani to learn more. Tune in today at 5.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.