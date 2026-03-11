Buc-ee’s development or road construction?: KRDO13 gets answers on what’s happening on Monument Hill

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - In northern El Paso County, a boundary line adjustment (BLA) has been approved. Many community members in the Tri-Lakes area have raised concerns that this adjustment lays the groundwork for Buc-ee's to take another stab at developing in El Paso County. On Wednesday, machinery and what appeared to be construction material were spotted in the BLA area, just off of I-25 near County Line Road and Beacon Lite Road. KRDO13 spoke with residents who stopped to get a better look at what was going on.

"Complete and total dread, and shock because we thought maybe the fight was over, and then we kept seeing all this equipment, and we had to stop and just see what was going on. And, apparently, our voices don't matter. And, it's just really sad. The residents here, we do not want Buc-ee's in our backyard. It's too huge. It's going to bring way too many people. Way too much traffic. It's going to change the whole landscape, the whole feel. If you look at the trees, all that beautiful property," said Deana Claton, a Monument Resident.

KRDO13 is speaking with the Mayor of Monument about the town's concerns. The Monument Council submitted this letter of opposition to the county, sharing their beliefs that this project circumvents the spirit of the El Paso County Land Development Code and ignores the significant regional impacts on the community.

We reached out to the county and Buc-ee's for comment. El Paso County is currently working on a response. This article will be updated when it's received. Buc-ee's developers said they had no comment at this time and referred us to Vertex Consulting Services, LLC, the group behind the BLA. KRDO13 contacted a Vertex Consulting Services representative who declined to comment.

A representative for the property owner tells KRDO13 the trucks on Monument Hill are for a county road improvement project on Beacon Lite Road. The representative said the work being done on the road has nothing to do with the property; they said they had agreed that the workers could house material on their property for a temporary basis. The representative told KRDO13 this is not construction for a Buc-ee's. They also noted that the road improvement project has been on the books for years and that it has nothing to do with the parcel of land nearby.

The El Paso County Planning and Community Development Department has also created this website for information from the county regarding Buc-ee's.

