Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson marry, with ‘Stranger Things’ cast in attendance

(CNN) — Congratulations are in order for “Stranger Things” star Maya Hawke and musician Christian Lee Hutson.

The pair got married in New York City on Valentine’s Day, with the guestlist brimming with Hollywood talent, photos published by People show.

The ceremony was attended by Hawke’s parents Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, as well as a number of her “Stranger Things” castmates.

Hawke wore a white dress, while Hutson sported a traditional tuxedo.

Hawke, 27, played Robin Buckley in the Netflix series, which is one of the most successful shows in the streaming era, between 2019 and 2025.

Photos published by People show that Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin were all in attendance, as were Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.

Hawke has released three studio albums, most recently “Chaos Angel” (2024), and reportedly met singer-songwriter Hutson, 35, through music.

Hutson is a former member of “The Driftwood Singers,” and embarked on a solo career in 2019.

He has since released three albums, including “Paradise Pop. 10” in 2024.

The couple have reportedly worked on a number of songs together over the years, and Hawke confirmed that she had written songs with Hutson for “Paradise Pop. 10” in an Instagram post in July 2024.

“I am lucky enough to know this guy @christianleehutson he is a poet musical genius,” wrote Hawke in the caption.

“I was lucky enough to get to write with him on some of this incredible music,” she added.

CNN has contacted representatives for both Hawke and Hutson for comment.

