5 things to know for Feb. 3: Moon mission delayed, Nancy Guthrie, Immigration crackdown, Epstein files, Russian strikes

There is now a $2 fee to toss coins into Rome’s Trevi Fountain — but some tourists are ignoring the new rules altogether. A city official said patrols may be introduced after visitors this week flung coins toward the fountain from beyond the barriers, sending people ducking for cover.

1️⃣ Moon mission delayed

NASA has delayed the launch of its historic Artemis II lunar mission, which is set to send four astronauts into deep space for the first time since the Apollo program ended more than five decades ago. The mission had been scheduled to lift off as soon as February 8, but NASA said several issues emerged during a wet dress rehearsal conducted early today, including hydrogen leaks. The agency is now targeting March for the earliest possible launch, giving teams additional time to review data and conduct a second rehearsal.

2️⃣ Nancy Guthrie

The mother of “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie is missing after being abducted from her Arizona home. Law enforcement said Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her residence near Tucson on Saturday night and was reported missing after she did not show up to church Sunday morning. When law enforcement arrived at her house on Sunday, they found what Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos described as “very concerning” evidence, indicating she was likely taken from her bed. A criminal investigation is underway and police say time is of the essence to find her, especially since she is without the crucial medication she takes daily.

3️⃣ Immigration crackdown

All Homeland Security officers in Minneapolis are being issued body cameras, Secretary Kristi Noem announced Monday. Previously, some federal officers had resorted to filming tense interactions with protesters on their personal devices. The move is intended to improve transparency after two US citizens were fatally shot by federal agents in the city last month. The initiative also comes amid heightened scrutiny and public criticism over the aggressive conduct of some ICE agents in various states. “As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide,” Noem said. President Donald Trump weighed in on Monday, saying that he supports the initiative.

4️⃣ Epstein files

Last week’s release of more than 3 million documents related to Jeffrey Epstein has raised new questions about others connected to the late sex offender. However, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on Monday again signaled that the Justice Department does not expect to bring charges against anyone else with ties to the disgraced financier, adding, “It’s not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein.” Blanche said the review of the Epstein files is now complete and that the White House had “no oversight” of the process. President Trump, meanwhile, told reporters Monday that the Justice Department should now move on and focus on “other things to do.”

5️⃣ Russian strikes

Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Ukraine overnight, cutting heat to tens of thousands of people during the coldest days of winter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. The latest missile barrage marks the end of a brief pause in attacks that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to last week following a “personal request” from President Trump. CNN staff reported hearing strong explosions across Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, today. Authorities have reported damage to residential buildings, commercial sites and a kindergarten. The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

Happening later

Government funding vote today

The partial government shutdown in the US could end in the hours ahead as the House appears to be moving closer to passing a bipartisan spending bill. A key vote to reopen the federal government is set for today.

Breakfast browse

Authorities raid Elon Musk’s X offices

French authorities raided the Paris offices of Elon Musk’s X platform earlier today as part of a cybercrime investigation.

China to ban hidden car door handles

China will ban hidden door handles on all cars sold in the country, targeting a feature popularized by Tesla.

Video: Cher causes confusion at the Grammy Awards

Cher stumbled for a moment onstage at the Grammys, but the crowd loved her all the same.

Mortgage rates unlikely to drop soon

Home buyers might be hoping for lower mortgage rates with a new Fed chief. They’ll have to wait.

Fraternity initiation ends in tragedy

Several fraternity members at Northern Arizona University were arrested for hazing in the death of a student following a rush event.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Bring in the robo-dogs

At the Oxford Robotics Institute, quadruped “robot dogs” are mapping forests with lasers, cameras and AI. Real dogs are confused.

