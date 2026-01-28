Deadly crash closes southbound Marksheffel Road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says two people have died in a crash, which has shut down southbound Marksheffel Road at North Carefree Circle.

CSP says the crash happened around 7:47 a.m. between a pickup and a Kia. The pickup truck caught on fire, and two people were later pronounced deceased, state patrol says. CSP has not yet publicly released their identities, but says they were a 19-year-old man and a 42-year-old man.

"The initial investigation suggests that the Ford F150 may have run a red light, according to witness statements," read a release by CSP.

There were no injuries reported from those in the Kia, CSP says.

According to a post from the CSPD Communications X account, the closure extends into eastbound North Carefree Circle. CSPD did not provide a timeline for the closure, but is advising drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. KRDO13's The Roadwarrior is at the scene collecting information for our live shows.