Safe Passage Advocacy Center’s remarkable impact on child mental health

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Safe Passage Advocacy Center continues to grow as a staple in Colorado for mental health outreach for children.

The center has seen major Colorado political leaders stop by in recent years, including Governor Polis in 2025 and, most recently, Attorney General Phil Weiser, who have shown their support for the center's mission.

In 2025, the center moved its mental health services "in-house," meaning they now have a clinical director and a therapist who provide care.

According to the center's executive director, Maureen 'MO' Asenberg, the move was "a huge game changer to equalizing...care."

The center says that with this change, they can provide crisis intervention and ongoing therapy services to children who come through the advocacy center at no charge.

