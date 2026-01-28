Juvenile hit by car while riding bike to school in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A young girl riding her bike to school was hit by a car at an intersection in Security-Widefield, according to the Security Fire Department (SFD). Crews were dispatched to Security Boulevard and Chatfield Drive, which is about a block away from the fire station.

Luckily, SFD says the girl's injuries were "very minor" and that no one was taken to the hospital. A captain with SFD says the station received the call around 6:56 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

We are working to confirm whether the driver involved was ticketed.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

