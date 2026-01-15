Trump unveils health care plan aimed at lowering costs

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump unveiled a multipart proposal on Thursday aimed at lowering prescription drug prices and reducing health insurance premiums, as well as increasing pricing transparency. He also vowed to hold big insurance companies accountable.

The plan, which the president is calling on Congress to pass, proposes sending money directly to consumers, not insurers, as he has advocated for in recent months amid the debate over whether to extend the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium subsidies, which expired at the end of last year.

Many of the proposals have been pushed by Trump or Congress in recent years. Some also build on measures the president enacted in his first term or agreements he struck in the past year, including asking lawmakers to codify his “Most Favored Nation” drug pricing agreements with more than a dozen pharmaceutical manufacturers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

