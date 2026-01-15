Tracking a windy cold front Friday

TONIGHT: A cold front will begin impacting southern Colorado Thursday night. Right around midnight the cold front is expected to surge along the Palmer Divide. This will cool us down to the low 20s along the I-25 corridor.

TOMORROW: We will return to seasonal temperatures Friday with highs in the mid 40s. Strong winds are expected in eastern Colorado including the eastern plains. Kiowa and Prowers counties have a Red Flag Warning in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., meaning potential damaging winds around 30 mph gusts.

EXTENDED: The cold front will continue to cool us down even more in southern Colorado for Saturday. However there will be a slight rollercoaster of temperatures expected into next week. We will warm up on Sunday with sunny skies, before cooling back down Monday. We will likely warm back up to the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It appears we will also stay dry.