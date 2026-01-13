Pipe bomb found at Pueblo fire station

Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) -The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has confirmed that the suspicious package delivered to Pueblo Fire Station 1 on Jan. 13 was a pipe bomb.

PPD responded around 12 p.m. after crews discovered the package. Fire Station 1 is the biggest fire station in Pueblo, located on 7th Street and Greenwood Street.



"It's that see something, say something, and I think that's what happened here today," said Tim Trujillo.

Police say the pipe bomb was left outside the station without any warning to firefighters inside, but thankfully, it never went off.

A male suspect was identified and questioned, but PPD does not believe he is the primary suspect.

According to police, he told officers he found the item in an alley behind the fire station and left it there after he thought something about it looked "off."

They say he didn't knock on the door and didn't alert anyone before leaving.

"We don't believe this is a targeted event, but we do have a suspect in, and Pueblo police are conducting that investigation," said Trujillo.

Police say that the man was cooperative during questioning, but they are still searching for the primary suspect.

As part of the investigation, technicians at the real-time crime center are now reviewing surveillance footage to find where the device came from and who may be responsible.

Officials have not said how long the pipe bomb was in the alley before it was found.

