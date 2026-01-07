Mayor Mobolade discusses ‘Make America Healthy Again’ initiatives with HHS leaders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs mayor met with federal officials this week to discuss the city's partnership with the Trump administration's 'Make America Healthy Again' initiatives.

According to Mayor Yemi Mobolade, regional U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) director, Victoria Seaman, reached out to him on behalf of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to arrange the meeting.

Local community leaders joined the Jan. 6 meeting, including representatives from El Paso County Public Health, Harrison School District 2, Colorado Springs School District 11, Crossfire Ministries and Food to Power.

Mobolade says his main concern at this time is the speed of policy changes coming from the White House and their impact on children, families, and community health.

On the same day as the meeting, HHS froze childcare funding in Colorado and overhauled vaccine recommendations the day before.

"The City of Colorado Springs is committed to supporting our community partners, identifying areas of continued collaboration, and bridging the understanding between federal health priorities and local realities," Mobolade said, following the meeting.

Kennedy is expected to unveil another HHS policy change this morning at a press conference with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

