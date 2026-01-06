Warm and dry before snow returns

TODAY: In southern Colorado we are tracking another day of unseasonably warm temperatures. We will be slightly cooler than yesterday by a few degrees with highs in the 50s to 60s. Today we stay dry, but the wind will be lighter.

TONIGHT: Overnight temperatures tonight will be similar to last night, with 20s to 30s for the eastern plains and teens for the mountain valleys.

EXTENDED: We stay warm and dry Wednesday. We are expecting snow to push into the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday through the afternoon into the early morning hours Friday. We are keeping a close eye on the models to track the timing of this storm. A cooling trend is expected heading into Friday bringing more seasonal temperatures.