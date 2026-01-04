Teenagers as young as 14 and 15 among victims of Swiss bar fire, raising questions about ID checks

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — Teenagers as young as 14 and 15 were among the victims of the deadly fire at a ski resort bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, police said Sunday, raising questions about whether sufficient age checks were in place.

Police in Valais canton, where the fatal blaze occurred at a bar packed with young people ringing in the New Year, said 16 more victims had been identified and their bodies returned to their families.

To date, police said they have identified 24 of the people who died in the fire, which is known to have killed around 40 and injured more than 100 others.

The latest victims include a Swiss teenager aged 14, two aged 15, two aged 16 and one aged 17, as well as two Italians aged 16 and a 16-year-old teenager with dual nationality, according to police.

Nine of the newly identified victims were under the age of 18, police said.

As authorities continue their investigation into the blaze, Sunday’s fresh victim details will add to the growing realization and concern in Crans-Montana that many of the dead are some of the youngest in the community.

On Saturday, police announced they had opened an investigation into the managers of the bar for negligent manslaughter, negligent bodily harm and negligent arson. One of the bar’s co-owners has previously said “everything was done according to the rules.”

Under Swiss federal law, beer and wine can be sold to people from the age of 16, while spirits can only be sold to people aged 18 or over, according to the country’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Specific law in Valais canton states that from 10 p.m. onwards those under 16 can access premises serving alcohol if accompanied by their legal guardian or another adult authorized by their legal guardian. The fire broke out at the resort bar around 1:30 a.m. local time, police said.

Local authorities have commented on the youth of the victims, with the president of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, saying many of those killed were “full of plans, hope and dreams.”

On Sunday, mourners attended a church service at Chapelle Saint-Christophe in Crans-Montana to pay their respects to the victims of the tragedy.

“Countless people join us – people whose hearts are broken,” Bishop Jean-Marie Lovey said during the service, according to Reuters news agency. “Many expressions of sympathy and solidarity reach us.”

The service was followed by a silent march toward the center of Crans-Montana, where people were invited to lay flowers and sign a book of condolences, the church said on its website.

For their part, the French co-owner of the bar told Swiss newspaper Tribune de Genève Friday that the establishment had been inspected “three times in 10 years.”

“Everything was done according to the rules,” Jacques Moretti said.

CNN has contacted Le Constellation bar to ask whether the victims under the age of 16 were accompanied by a legal guardian or another authorized adult.

CNN has previously reached out to both Moretti and co-owner Jessica Anne Jeanne Moretti through their businesses for comment.

CNN’s Niamh Kennedy, Joseph Ataman, Martin Goillandeau, Caitlin Danaher and Barbie Latza Nadeau contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.