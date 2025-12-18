Multiple fires spark in Yuma County amid strong wind event, prompting evacuations

YUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Multiple fires sparked throughout Yuma County in northeast Colorado on Wednesday amid a strong wind event and red flag warnings, with wind gusts reaching close to 60 miles per hour.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, nine vegetation fires were reportedly burning across the county on Dec. 17 – fires with the potential to spread rapidly due to strong winds in the region.

Due to the potential for things to quickly escalate, Yuma County Emergency Management urged residents to evacuate their homes immediately if they saw any active flames or a fire approaching their house.

"Use the highway to travel to the nearest town and turn on your vehicle’s hazard lights while driving. Please stay alert, follow emergency instructions, and prioritize your safety," Yuma County Emergency Management said.

Emergency shelters were set up at Wray EMS, Grassroots Center in Joes, and Yuma High School, and some residents were asked to evacuate on Wednesday night.

In an update early Thursday, the Yuma County Sheriff said firefighting efforts have been successful, despite crews working against the high winds. As of 4 a.m., only three active fires remain, and crews have a good handle on the largest of the fires, which is burning just south of Eckley.

Evacuation shelters closed early on Thursday morning after evacuated residents were cleared to return home, but were advised to be prepared to evacuate again, Yuma County Emergency Management said.

Winds in the area are expected to strengthen between 9 and 10 a.m. on Thursday, and the shelters will be reopened if the fires prompt additional evacuations.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.