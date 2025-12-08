Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff chances get slimmer after losing to Houston Texans

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been a great time to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan in recent years.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid have led a dynasty that has somewhat dominated the league of late, winning three of the last five Super Bowls and nine straight AFC West titles.

But, all of a sudden, things are looking much less rosy in Kansas City.

After losing 20-10 to the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Chiefs face the very real possibility of missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

According to NFL.com, they have just a 15% chance of progressing to the postseason, meaning while it’s not mathematically over, Mahomes and his teammates will have to produce a minor miracle to turn the team’s fortunes around in time.

There is very little evidence of that happening, though. Performances have been below the Chiefs’ usual standards this year, and have suffered multiple injury blows.

As if to sum up the torrid run. which has seen them drop to a 6-7 record, Mahomes ended Sunday’s game with just 160 passing yards and a 42.4% completion rate – the lowest in his 9-year career, according to ESPN.

“You’re getting late in the season. You’re not going to get these opportunities back,” Mahomes said after the defeat to the Texans. “That’s a good football team, but we had chances and we didn’t execute at the right time to win it.”

The Chiefs offense failed to make a dent in the Texans’ defense in the first half, as Houston went to the locker room up 10-0.

The Kansas City defense did its best to keep the Chiefs within striking distance going into the fourth quarter, preventing Houston’s on-form quarterback CJ Stroud from finding any consistency.

Stroud finished with 203 yards and a touchdown, with a 48.4% completion rate – including eight consecutive incompletions to start the second half which allowed the Chiefs to make it 10-10.

But Houston regained the lead with a 5-yard touchdown rush from running back Dare Ogunbowale, forcing Chiefs head coach Reid to adopt an aggressive gameplan which ultimately backfired.

More incomplete passes from Mahomes and dropped catches from Rashee Rice and Kelce late in the game ended any hopes of victory for the Chiefs, as Houston continued on its hot streak.

To make matters worse, the Chiefs suffered two more injuries to left tackle Wanya Morris and cornerback Trent McDuffie, as Kansas City used three backups in its offense.

But, despite the 6-7 record, there’s still a shot to reach the playoffs if, as defensive tackle Chris Jones said, “the cards fall in the right place.”

“We still have an opportunity,” Jones said. “Even though it’s a slim opportunity, we still have an opportunity.

“We have to finish strong. No matter what, we have to finish strong to put ourselves in a position to be able to get in the playoffs if that opportunity presents itself.

“For us, the door is still open – it might be a 10% chance, it might be a 5% chance – but as long as we have an opportunity and a chance, we can control that. We finish strong and let the cards fall where they fall.”

Next up for Kansas City will be a key divisional clash against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Houston, who now has an 87% chance of reaching the playoffs according to NFL.com, will play the Arizona Cardinals on the same day.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.