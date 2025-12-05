Governor Polis celebrates Jenkins Middle School’s commitment to military families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Polis paid a visit to Colorado Springs on Dec. 4 to recognize one school's effort to help support military families and students.

Jenkins Middle School was recognized under the Purple Star program, which was signed into law by the Governor in 2024 to recognize schools that provided services and support to military-connected students and their families.

“Supporting military-connected students is an important part of ensuring that all students succeed and that Colorado is the best state for veterans and military families. No kids should be left behind because a family member is serving our nation. I was proud to sign the Purple Star Award program into law in 2024 and I am thrilled to be at Jenkins Middle School today to honor their dedication to supporting military families,” said Governor Polis.

Polis also made a stop at a PexPeppers Hot Sauce, a local small business in Pueblo, and the grand opening of Abrams Elementary in Fort Carson, which is also a Purple Star school.

