Colorado Springs City Council passes annual budget

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs City Council adopted its 2026 annual budget on Tuesday.

The city made cuts in this new budget, with a 2.5% decrease since 2025, according to the city.

"To offset rising costs in contracts, health care, and other obligations, City departments identified $31 million in savings through operational efficiencies and targeted reductions," read a release.

According to an October letter by the mayor's office, about 34 city employee positions were eliminated from the budget, though the office noted that with was only about 1% of the workforce, and did not impact public safety roles.

The mayor's office said it also saved money in this budget by locating millions in "alternative funding." KRDO13 has reached out to the city for more information on this funding, including whether it was from grant programs.

The 2026 budget holds true to Mayor Yemi Mobolade and the city's vision to promote public safety, according to a release.

“This budget embodies the priorities of our residents: stronger emergency response, safer neighborhoods, and improved roads," said Mayor Mobolade. "Even in midst of economic headwinds, we are making strategic investments in the core services that strengthen our community. Together, we are advancing toward a safer, more economically prosperous, resilient, and vibrant Colorado Springs.”

The budget also directs $3.9 million from 2025 and 2026 recreational marijuana sales tax revenue to support public safety, the city said.

To view more budget documents, click here.

