CDOT worker hit by truck on I-70, driver flees the scene

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) worker was hit by a pickup truck while working on I-70, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Troopers say they were called out around 11:30 a.m. near mile marker 310, just east of the Strasburg exit.

According to CSP, the CDOT employee was in an active construction zone and working on repairing a guardrail. Troopers say the pickup truck driver traveled into the left shoulder, hitting the worker and a cement barrier.

The 58-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, CSP says.

Troopers say the truck was abandoned nearby, and the driver ran off. The suspect has been identified by troopers as 25-year-old male Kaleb Unrein. Troopers say he was located in placed into custody.

Unrein faces the following charges, according to CSP:

Leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injuries

Careless driving, causing injuries to a vulnerable road user

