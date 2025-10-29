Elijah Wood returned to the set of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ended up crashing a wedding

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Elijah Wood knows a thing or two about rings.

The actor, who played the hobbit Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s popular “The Lord of the Rings” film trilogy, recently returned to “The Shire,” which is located in New Zealand’s Waikato region and a popular wedding location for those who want to get married with a Middle-earth theme.

On the day of his return, much to the surprise of one lucky couple, Wood stumbled upon such an event in progress.

In a video recently posted on the Hobbiton Movie Set TikTok account, the happy couple is seen being surprised by the 44-year-old star, who was dressed casually in a windbreaker and a pair of jeans.

Those present can be heard expressing their delight that Wood is there, and he runs up to offer the couple congratulations before posing for photos with them.

The officiant even got in on the action, asking Wood for a photo as well.

By all accounts, no rings were taken during the proceedings.

To quote another “Lord of the Rings” character, it was all too “precious.”

