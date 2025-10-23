Officials confirm earthquake near Trinidad early Thursday morning

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) - A neighbor in Trinidad reported being awoken in the middle of the night to the ground shaking beneath her. Sure enough, the United States Geological Survey, USGS, has confirmed a 2.9-magnitude earthquake ten miles north of town.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was reported at approximately 2:05 a.m. local time, just 10 miles north of Trinidad, and 6 miles north-northwest of El Moro in unincorporated Las Animas County.

As far as earthquakes go, this morning's registers in the "micro" to "minor" area, meaning the force could have been enough to shake unsecured items, but not enough to knock them off the shelf entirely.

This earthquake comes after a 3.0-magnitude earthquake reported just north of Black Forest on October 18, 2025, just last week.

