Colorado Springs Police Department investigating potential arson case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they believe they may have an arson case on their hands after a fire broke out at a building in the 700 block of North Tejon Street.

Police say the fire department was dispatched around 7:55 a.m. on Thursday morning. However, the police say that when the fire department arrived, the fire had already been extinguished.

Teams from both the police and fire departments began to investigate, and police say that they believe the fire was set by someone intentionally. The fire, they say, caused several thousand dollars' worth of damage.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

