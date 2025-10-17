Shelter-in-place lifted for Montebello Garden Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) issued a shelter-in-place for Montebello Garden Apartments due to law enforcement activity near 4372 Montebello Dr on Oct. 17 around 7:11 p.m.

According to Peak Alerts, the shelter-in-place was lifted around 8:36 p.m.

Details are limited at this time. This article may be updated.

