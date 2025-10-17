Friday Night Blitz week 8, Part 2
Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Friday Night Blitz powered by QDOBA Mexican Eats!
FINAL SCORES:
Palmer Ridge vs. Vista Ridge: 41-7
Widefield vs. Pueblo West: 51-0
Woodland Park vs. Florence: 57-8
Sand Creek vs. Gateway: 48-6
The Classical Academy vs. Alameda: 56-0
Colorado Springs Christian vs. Ellicott: 44-0
Canon City vs. Coronado: 21-20
Liberty vs. Rampart: 17-3
Palmer vs. Lewis Palmer: 56-0
