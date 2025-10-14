Juvenile faces life-threatening injuries following dirt bike crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On October 13, 2025, around 5:42 p.m., the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a crash involving two dirt bike riders, juveniles, who were riding on private property.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Investigation underway following dirt bike accident involving juvenile

Both juveniles were transported to a local area hospital, according to CSP. A 14-year-old boy was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, and a 13-year-old boy was transported to the hospital by air ambulance, said CSP. Troopers say the 13-year-old rider has life-threatening injuries.

CSP says, according to preliminary reports, both juveniles were riding in an abandoned golf course near Rolling Ridge Road. A blue Yamaha dirt bike was westbound on a dirt trail near Rolling Ridge Road, and a green Kawasaki dirt bike was southbound on the track in the same location, said troopers.

Both dirt bikes went up a hill on the track from different sides, and both dirt bikes became airborne, explained CSP. As the blue Yamaha was in the air, the green Kawasaki traveled under it, with the back tire of the Yamaha striking the head of the 13-year-old boy, troopers reported.

CSP says when the investigating trooper arrived, both riders were found on the ground, separated from their dirt bikes. Both riders were wearing motorcycle helmets at the time of the crash, said troopers.

CSP is still investigating the cause of the crash.