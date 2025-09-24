Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office uses drones to safely locate and arrest suspects in crawlspace

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office releases video of deputies using drones to help them find wanted suspects hiding inside the crawlspace of a home.

Video from the drone shows it navigating the dark and dusty crawlspace of a home in Buena Vista, where it quickly zips over the area, past plumbing. Eventually, it zeroes in on two people lying in the corner of a crawlspace.

The sheriff's office says technology like this limits injuries to officers and suspects, stating that they were able to arrest the suspects without anyone getting injured.

