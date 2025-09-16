Brazil’s ex-president Bolsonaro taken to hospital after feeling unwell, son says

By Michael Rios, Duarte Mendonca, CNN

(CNN) — Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to hospital on Tuesday after feeling unwell, his eldest son, Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, said on X.

The former leader was suffering a severe bout of hiccups, vomiting and low blood pressure, according to his son.

“I ask for everyone’s prayers so that it is nothing serious,” the younger Bolsonaro said.

The news comes less than a week after the former president was convicted of plotting a coup d’etat, which prosecutors said included plans to potentially assassinate current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro, 70, was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison. He has denied wrongdoing.

The far-right politician has previously been hospitalized for pain related to a wound sustained when he was stabbed on the campaign trail seven years ago.

It’s unclear if his latest hospitalization is related to that attack.

CNN has reached out to the hospital for more information.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro also went to the hospital for a series of tests and a medical procedure to remove skin lesions, CNN Brasil reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

