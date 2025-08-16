ABSOLUTELY COLORADO: Children’s Hospital Colorado celebrates NICU graduates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Families who spent time in the Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs' Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) came together this week for a heartfelt reunion at John Venezia Park. Of course, it was Absolutely Colorado.

Families met up with the doctors, nurses, and care team that supported them through some of their most challenging times. While the NICU journey can be filled with uncertainty, the celebration honored the incredible resilience of children and the strength of their families.

The Colorado Switchbacks mascot, Ziggy, joined in on the fun, as well as the Rocky Mountain Vibes mascot, Toasty. Plus, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Mobile rounded out the day with their animal friends.

The event celebrated the extraordinary care and connection that supported families throughout their journey and the kids' graduation from the NICU.

