Colorado National Guard mobilized to help fight Elk and Lee Fires in Rio Blanco County

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Jared Polis has authorized the mobilization of the Colorado National Guard to assist in battling the fast-growing Elk and Lee Fires in Rio Blanco County.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, the governor’s office said, "The authorization is intended to provide the state authority to utilize National Guard assets to support fire suppression efforts should they be necessary."

The Elk Fire, burning southeast of Meeker, has grown to approximately 14,250 acres as of Thursday morning. The Lee Fire, located southwest of town, is estimated at 45,000 acres. High winds continue to fuel both fires, prompting widespread evacuations and placing many more residents on standby.

On Wednesday, the Lee Fire jumped Colorado Highway 13, triggering additional evacuations near Meeker. While the town itself has not been ordered to evacuate, it remains under pre-evacuation status.

Governor Polis initially declared a disaster emergency for the Elk Fire over the weekend. On Tuesday, August 5, that declaration was amended to include the Lee Fire. The move activates the State Emergency Operations Plan and the Resource Mobilization Plan, opening access to additional firefighting resources.

