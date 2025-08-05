Water main break shuts down intersection of Jefferson and 3rd Streets in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- A water main break has shut down the intersection of Jefferson and 3rd Streets in Monument, according to town officials.

Town officials say water service in the nearby area (pictured below) has been shut off as repairs are underway.

Courtesy: Town of Monument

"We appreciate your cooperation & understanding as we work to resolve the issue promptly," read a post from the Town of Monument.

The initial release did not include a timeline for project repairs.

