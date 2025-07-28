Skip to Content
Shelter-in-Place lifted after a suspicious suitcase was found near Children’s Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has lifted a shelter in place outside the Children's Hospital near 4000 Briargate Pkwy.

Law enforcement officials tell KRDO that a call came in around 4:15 p.m. regarding a suspicious suitcase strapped to a bus stop bench.

Officials say Explosive Ordnance Disposal was requested.

The shelter-in-place order was for those highlighted in red. Map provided by Peak Alerts.

Peaks Alert says it is clear to resume normal activity.

KRDO13 is still working to learn further information.

