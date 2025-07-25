The first West Nile Virus death has been reported this year in Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) - Colorado has reported its first West Nile virus-related death of the year, as health officials confirm a Lafayette adult has died from the virus.

So far, nine human cases have been reported in eight counties, and mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in half of the counties being tested across the state, according to state health officals.

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. While many people show no symptoms, the virus can cause fever, headache, and severe fatigue. Older adults and those with certain health conditions are at higher risk for serious illness, says health officials.

Officials say symptoms can appear two to 14 days after being bitten by a mosquito. With officials warning those to seek medical care if you develop a fever, confusion, or have trouble balancing.

With cases expected to rise during peak mosquito season, health officials urge residents to remember the "4 D's":

Drain standing water,

avoid being outside at Dusk and Dawn,

Dress in long sleeves and pants, and

use DEET insect repellent.

“Please do what you can to avoid mosquito bites this summer,” said Public Information Officer at Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment Trysten Garcia. "Our priority is to keep you safe. So please do what you can to not get bitten by mosquitoes this summer. Remember the 4 "D's."

