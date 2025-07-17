Skip to Content
News

Suspect in custody for suspected arson after crews knock out wildland fire in Cañon City

Liz Walker, AMR
By
today at 5:39 AM
Published 5:37 AM

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – A suspect is in custody tied to a wildland fire that broke out Tuesday night, the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD) said.

According to the department, at around 9:30 p.m. on July 15, Cañon City firefighters were called to the area of the Four Mile Creek Bridge and US Highway 50 after receiving reports of a wildland fire. The fire was burning near a Maverick Gas Station and a Hampton Inn.

When crews arrived, they discovered multiple separate fires burning in the bottom of the creek, involving trees, brush and slash piles, CCAFPD said.

May be an image of fire and tree
Courtesy: Liz Walker, AMR
May be an image of fire, fog, fireworks, oil refinery and lightning

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and successfully contained the fires to the area where they originated. Only less than an acre in total burned, the department confirmed, and there were no injuries reported.

According to CCAFPD, the cause of the fires is still under investigation; however, officials say they appear to have been set intentionally.

The Cañon City Police Department has taken a suspect into custody in connection with the fire, CCAFPD said. That suspect's identity has not been released.

Anyone with further information on these fires is asked to call the Cañon City Police Department at (719) 276-5600.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.