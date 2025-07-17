Suspect in custody for suspected arson after crews knock out wildland fire in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – A suspect is in custody tied to a wildland fire that broke out Tuesday night, the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD) said.

According to the department, at around 9:30 p.m. on July 15, Cañon City firefighters were called to the area of the Four Mile Creek Bridge and US Highway 50 after receiving reports of a wildland fire. The fire was burning near a Maverick Gas Station and a Hampton Inn.

When crews arrived, they discovered multiple separate fires burning in the bottom of the creek, involving trees, brush and slash piles, CCAFPD said.

Courtesy: Liz Walker, AMR

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and successfully contained the fires to the area where they originated. Only less than an acre in total burned, the department confirmed, and there were no injuries reported.

According to CCAFPD, the cause of the fires is still under investigation; however, officials say they appear to have been set intentionally.

The Cañon City Police Department has taken a suspect into custody in connection with the fire, CCAFPD said. That suspect's identity has not been released.

Anyone with further information on these fires is asked to call the Cañon City Police Department at (719) 276-5600.

