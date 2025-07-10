Paul McCartney is heading back out on tour
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
(CNN) — Paul McCartney may be 83, but he doesn’t sound ready to retire.
The former Beatle is heading back out on the road.
McCartney’s Got Back Tour is an extension of his 2022 tour of the same name, which was the last time he performed across the US. The 19-date North American will kick off September 29 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.
It will then travel to stadiums and arenas in multiple cities, including Las Vegas, Atlanta, Nashville and Montreal in Québec, Canada.
The following are the scheduled dates:
September 29 — Palm Desert, Calif. — Acrisure Arena
October 4 – Las Vegas, Nev. — Allegiant Stadium
October 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. — Isleta Amphitheater
October 11 – Denver, Colo. — Coors Field
October 14 – Des Moines, Iowa — Casey’s Center
October 17 – Minneapolis, Minn. — U.S. Bank Stadium
October 22 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center
October 29 – New Orleans, La. — Smoothie King Center
November 2 – Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena
November 3 – Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena
November 6 – Nashville, Tenn. – The Pinnacle
November 8 – Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena
November 11 – Pittsburgh, Penn. — PPG Paints Arena
November 14 – Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center
November 17 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada — Bell Centre
November 18 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada — Bell Centre
November 21 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada – TD Coliseum
November 24 – Chicago, Ill. — United Center
November 25 – Chicago, Ill. — United Center
The presale for tickets starts July 15 at 10:00 AM locally. Preregistration is available on the tour’s site. Ticketmaster will also have tickets for the tour.
