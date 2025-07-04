66-year-old hiker found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) – Members of the Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) search and rescue team recovered the body of a 66-year-old woman Tuesday after she fell while hiking, the park said.

On the night of Tuesday, July 1, park rangers say they were notified of an overdue hiker. The woman, who was from Fort Collins, had planned a day hike to Chasm Lake and never returned as planned, RMNP said.

The woman's body was discovered early the next morning on the south side of Chasm Lake. She had suffered an apparent fall, the park said, and was found in a "scree slope," an unstable, steep mountain slope made of rock fragments and debris.

RMNP's Search and Rescue team worked with the Mesa Verde Interagency Helitak crew to recover the body, which was flown Wednesday afternoon via a long line operation to the Upper Beaver Meadows helipad.

The park said the woman's body was then transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s office. Her name will be released by the office after the next of kin are notified.

