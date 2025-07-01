City of Colorado Springs offering free activities for National Park and Recreation Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This July, in recognition of Park and Recreation Month, the City of Colorado Springs confirms that it will offer various activities to engage the community in outdoor recreation and encourage connection through local parks.

According to the city, Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) will host two free events as part of the celebration.

A silent disco at Panorama Park on Friday, July 11, 6-8 p.m.

Music in the Park at Piñon Valley on Friday, July 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The city says youth activities, including kickball and basketball games, will also be available during the events.

According to officials, PRCS will host the "Build Your Own Park" challenge, where residents can design their dream park on paper, and the annual Discover COS Calendar photo contest. The challenge winners will be featured on PRCS social media, and the photo contest winners will be included in the 2026 Discover COS Calendar, says officials.

“July is a special time to celebrate the incredible recreational opportunities and resources we have in our city. We are fortunate to enjoy beautiful parks, scenic trails, and vibrant community spaces that enrich our lives,” said Kim King, Assistant Director of PRCS.

The city says the events are part of the 1000 Gatherings Initiative, a community campaign that invites residents to host neighborhood gatherings throughout the summer months. According to the city, the initiative launched in May 2024 to help address mental health by encouraging residents to connect with one another through gatherings and build a social support system in their community.

For more information on how to participate in all events, click here.

