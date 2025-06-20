Skip to Content
News

Korean War Veteran to be laid to rest by Family 74 years after going missing in action

Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home
By
New
Published 6:33 AM

Trinidad, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday a long-lost solider and veteran of the Korean War will be laid to rest in Trinidad, Colorado 74 years after his disappearance following an attack on his unit in 1951.

Courtesy: dpaa.mil

According to the Defense POW and MIA Accounting Agency, the remains of U.S. Army Sergeant Orace J. Mestas have only just been accounted for as of January of last year.

Since then - the federal agency has spent time locating the army sergeant's family. The family now has plans to bury him this afternoon at 1p.m. at the Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home in Trinidad.

Courtesy: Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home

Teams at the agency have identified remains of over 450 Americans killed in the Korean War since 1982. Each of those soldiers is returned to their families and given full military honors.

According to the POW/MIA department, nearly 7500 Americans are still unaccounted for.

Sergeant Mestas was reported missing in action in North Korea after an attack on his unit on April 25th, 19-51.

Courtesy: dpaa.mil

Visitation for the sergeant starts at 10a.m. this morning with service beginning at 1p.m. A livestream is available here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Greg Gonzales

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.