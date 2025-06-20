Korean War Veteran to be laid to rest by Family 74 years after going missing in action

Trinidad, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday a long-lost solider and veteran of the Korean War will be laid to rest in Trinidad, Colorado 74 years after his disappearance following an attack on his unit in 1951.

According to the Defense POW and MIA Accounting Agency, the remains of U.S. Army Sergeant Orace J. Mestas have only just been accounted for as of January of last year.

Since then - the federal agency has spent time locating the army sergeant's family. The family now has plans to bury him this afternoon at 1p.m. at the Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home in Trinidad.

Courtesy: Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home

Teams at the agency have identified remains of over 450 Americans killed in the Korean War since 1982. Each of those soldiers is returned to their families and given full military honors.

According to the POW/MIA department, nearly 7500 Americans are still unaccounted for.

Sergeant Mestas was reported missing in action in North Korea after an attack on his unit on April 25th, 19-51.

Visitation for the sergeant starts at 10a.m. this morning with service beginning at 1p.m. A livestream is available here.