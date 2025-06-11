Inflation rose less than expected last month despite Trump’s tariffs

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Inflation rose less than expected in May, a month when the effects of higher tariffs were starting to become more widespread.

Consumer prices rose 0.1% last month, while the annual inflation rate increased to 2.4% from a four-year-low of 2.3% notched in April, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The better-than-expected inflation reading is welcome news for Americans worn down by the higher cost of living and who are fearful of whether tariffs will drive that higher. However, while the tariff impacts weren’t prevalent in Wednesday’s report, the latest CPI was lightly pockmarked with potential indications of price hikes and weaker consumer demand.

May’s overall inflation readings came in better than expected. Economists had projected that falling gas prices would keep the overall monthly inflation rate in check while year-ago comparisons became less favorable.

Forecasts called for a 0.2% monthly rise and for the CPI to increase 2.5% on an annual basis, according to FactSet.

Wednesday’s report was “pretty unambiguously good,” said Michael Pugliese, senior economist at Wells Fargo.

“It was a good reading in terms of looking for softer inflation,” Pugliese told CNN in an interview. “I think it’s too early to draw any conclusions from whether the tariffs are having ‘X’ effect or ‘Y’ effect.”

Stock futures jumped higher after the data release, but at the opening bell the Dow ticked down by around 40 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 rose 0.08% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.25%.

For now, a closely watched measurement of underlying inflation is holding steady.

The core CPI, which excludes the highly volatile categories of food and energy, rose just 0.1% from April and held pat at 2.8%.

Economists have anticipated that price pressures would continue to build as businesses try to adapt to President Donald Trump’s sharp escalation in the US tariff rate and unpredictable trade policy.

However, they’ve also cautioned that it may take some time before higher tariff rates result in pricier items for consumers and, ultimately, higher inflation rates.

Among the key reasons for that: Economic data is lagged; there have been significant shifts in tariff policy, and some of the most aggressive duties were curtailed, paused or lessened; businesses front-loaded purchases, building up their pre-tariff inventory and offering up discounts to keep from alienating customers; and some costs from the initial waves of new tariffs might have been absorbed by retailers and manufacturers.

“Bear in mind that this report covers May, and most of the big tariff changes didn’t occur until April or May,” Pugliese said. “I always like to remind folks who expect the economic data to respond like markets do, and that’s just not quite how it works. In the real world, companies are not going to make super-snap hiring decisions, investment decisions, price decisions — particularly when there is so much uncertainty.”

“This is something that plays out over a number of months,” he added.

Some businesses faced with higher tariff bills have opted to raise prices immediately, while others have tried to draw out the spillover to customers.

In mid-May, for example, Walmart’s CEO said the world’s largest retailer would “do our best to keep our prices as low as possible” but that price hikes would begin later in May.

This story is developing and will be updated.

