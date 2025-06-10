Skip to Content
Manitou Springs Fire Department to conduct wildland fire training at Deer Valley Park

By
New
Published 10:44 AM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Springs Fire Department says that residents can expect to see smoke on Tuesday, June 10.

According to the department, they'll be conducting wildland training exercises in Deer Valley Park from 6 to 9 p.m.

The fire department says the exercise is part of their wildfire response readiness program.

Officials say for non-emergency questions, contact the Manitou Springs Fire Department at 719-
685-1444 or El Paso County Dispatch at 719-390-5555. In the event of an emergency,
call 911.

Celeste Springer

