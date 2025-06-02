Mountain Metro Transit offering free rides for the summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Free rides have kicked off at Mountain Metro Transit (MMT). The program runs from June 1 to August 31, according to officials with the City of Colorado Springs.

"We are excited to continue providing free fares for our riders again this year," said Lan Rao, Transit Division Manager, in a previous press release. "We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity for a free ride this summer.”

City officials say the rides are made possible by Colorado Senate Bill 24-032. In part, the bill provided grant money to transit agencies that provide free rides during ozone season. It also allocated money to RTD for them to provide free rides year-round for people 19 years old or younger. The bill increased state expenditures by $9.6 million in fiscal year 2024-2025.

Officials say free rides are available on all MMT buses as well as Metro Mobility paratransit services.

