Fremont County DMV temporarily closes vehicle title services and registrations

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County DMV is currently unable to process vehicle titles and registrations, according to Clerk Justin Grantham.

In the meantime, drivers can still make appointments for next week, and Clerk Grantham says the Cañon City DMV is still operating as normal.

County officials say the temporary pause is because a piece of hardware that is used for internet and network connections is not working and needs to be replaced. Clerk Grantham says the Governor’s Office of Information and Technology is working to get it replaced. They believe the hardware will arrive as early as the end of business on Wednesday, May 21.

If you need a new registration, you can visit the DMV kiosk at 1703 Fremont Dr, Cañon City, which is inside City Market. Officials also say you can make an appointment for next week by heading here.

