Manitou Springs lifts indoor water restrictions following water crisis

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Manitou Springs officials say residents can resume using indoor water resources as normal following a days-long water crisis.

Officials say this means residents can use water for laundry, bathing, and dishwashing. Outdoor water restrictions are still in effect, so residents should not use water for their lawns.

City officials gave a thank you to the following businesses:

The Loft, Adam’s Café, Swirl, Cat Haven Café, and the Manitou Art Center (MAC) for voluntarily closing their doors during peak shortages.

Savelli’s Pizza, Manitou Winery, The Keg, SunWater Spa, and Pikes Peak RV Park for switching to disposable items, limiting water use, or adjusting operations and hours in support of conservation efforts.

“This week has shown what we can accomplish when we come together and make every effort to protect our shared resources,” said Denise Howell, city administrator, in a press release. “From the businesses that closed, to the families that changed their routines, to the organizations that stepped in to help—every action mattered.”