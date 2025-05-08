10 years later: UCCS exhibit honors fallen officer Garrett Swasey through daughter’s eyes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A church pastor, police officer and competitive skater, Officer Garrett Swasey held many titles during his life, but perhaps none more meaningful than "father."

Ten years ago, Swasey was killed while responding to the deadly Planned Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs.

He was the first officer on the scene and one of three people killed that day.

Now, a special memorial inside the UCCS Kraemer Family Library honors his legacy and features a powerful, personal touch from someone who knew him best: his daughter, Faith Swasey.

She was just six years old when her father was taken from her life. Now, at 15, she’s helping keep his memory alive in a way only she can.

"I remember that he worked a lot, but that he always made time for me and my brother," Faith said. "Whatever he was doing, he dropped it to spend time with us."

Faith curated a panel within the library exhibit that includes awards her father received, photos from their time together, and articles from the day of the shooting.

"I hope they get an image of who he was and what he did and that they have some respect for what happened to him," she said.

For Faith, the project has been more than a memorial; it's been a way to reconnect with a father she only knew for a short time.

"I didn’t really know about all this memorial stuff or what any of the programs were. But now, I’ve started taking an interest in doing things like this and I really appreciate it," Faith said. "They say ‘we never forget’ and they mean it."

The tribute is part of a broader exhibit highlighting the history of the UCCS Police Department. Officer Swasey’s story is a central part of that legacy.

The display is open to the public through the end of May on the second floor of the Kraemer Family Library at UCCS.

