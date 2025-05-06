Vehicle involved in deadly I-25 street racing crash recovered, search for involved driver continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Nearly a month after a bystander was killed and six others were seriously injured in a suspected street racing crash on I-25, police have located a suspect’s vehicle – but are still searching for one of the drivers responsible.

Background information

On Friday, April 11 at around 6:30 p.m., Colorado Springs police were sent to a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-25, near the exit to Garden of the Gods Road.

The crash seriously injured six bystanders – and left 21-year-old Salvador Diaz dead on scene. The northbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for hours as crews worked to clear the scene and transport the injured to a hospital.

Though police initially believed the crash stemmed from a road rage incident, an investigation from CSPD's Major Crash Team revealed that the two involved cars were possibly street racing on I-25. While the cars were speeding and swerving between lanes, one of the cars struck a Toyota truck that wasn't involved in the race, which lost control and hit a gold Honda Pilot.

Inside that Honda Pilot was Diaz and six other passengers, who would all be seriously injured in the crash. Their car struck the center median guard rail and went airborne before rolling onto the passenger side and striking a concrete light structure, police said.

One of the drivers involved in the street race was identified as 44-year-old Durriel Humphrey, who was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide shortly after the crash.

However, the second driver sped off after the crash and has still not been identified or located.

New developments

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said on Wednesday, April 30, they executed a search warrant at an address in El Paso County in connection to their search for the second driver.

At the location, they located the white Dodge Charger the suspect was driving at the time of the crash and had fled the scene in.

CSPD has yet to identify the driver of the vehicle. The department said no additional arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

