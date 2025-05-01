Colorado Springs man arrested after threatening people with knife, holding weapon to baby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A man is now in custody after allegedly threatening people with a knife before turning the weapon on his baby, Colorado Springs police say.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 5:26 on Wednesday, April 30, the department received a call about a domestic disturbance in the 4200 block of Brightside Court, enar the intersection of Astrozon and South Academy Boulevard.

In the report, a mother reported that her baby's father was threatening people with a knife. Police said they were then informed that the man had turned the knife on the baby.

Officers arrived at the scene and were able to safely separate the baby from the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Xavier Perez. Police confirmed the baby was not injured during the incident.

Perez is now in custody and faces multiple charges, including second degree assault, felony menacing and child abuse.

