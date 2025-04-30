Four Broadway shows are making their way to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Center announced its list of Broadway shows coming to it's venue in 2026. The theater will host Music Man, Clue, Mrs. Doubtfire and Mamma Mia!.

It's the 10th year Broadway shows have traveled to the Pikes Peak Center, saving the drive to Denver for Colorado Springs residents interested in watching Broadway level plays.

It's the first time Music Man, Clue and Mrs. Doubtfire have made the trip. It's a return for Mamma Mia!. The play last made a stop in 2015, in the first year Broadway started coming to the Pikes Peak Center.

You can find more information on the shows and tickets here.

Full Broadway Schedule: