WATCH: Deputies chase down, arrest two accused of stealing $10,000 worth of tires, wheels in Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KRDO) – The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says two people are now in custody after they were linked to around $10,000 worth of tires and wheels stolen from a Highlands Ranch dealership.

According to DCSO, at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 20, a deputy was patrolling the parking lot of a car dealership at 1000 Plum Valley Lane in Highlands Ranch when he saw a "suspicious" U-Haul truck.

When the deputy looked in the vehicle, they discovered it was loaded with $10,000 worth of tires and wheels, which were identified as being taken from a locked storage cage behind the dealership. The suspects fled the scene on foot before they could make contact.

Not long after, deputies received a call about two men trying to break into vehicles at a nearby hotel on Plaza Drive. They established a perimeter around the complex with the help of drones and K9 units.

The sheriff's office said one suspect was found in the hotel lobby, but the second took off running before being apprehended by deputies.

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The key for the U-Haul was found in one of the suspect’s pockets, and he was confirmed to have rented the vehicle. Both suspects, which the office said were not Douglas County residents, were taken into custody without further incident.

"I'm proud of our deputies for staying sharp, trusting their instincts, and taking quick action," Sheriff Darren Weekly said. "This is the kind of relentless dedication our community can count on. No matter how big or small the crime, we will go after criminals and chase them down. If you break the law in Douglas County, we will find you, and we will hold you accountable. We're not backing down."