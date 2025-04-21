Pueblo Police confirm death of 13-year-old after she fell through attic of after-school program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says they are investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl after she reportedly fell 25 feet through the attic floor of an after-school program.

Police say they were called out on Friday night at around 7 p.m. to the Rocky Mountain SER after-school head start program. Officers said they found the 13-year-old dead at the scene.

Police confirm she was with a group of children when it happened.

KRDO13 is in touch with the victim's family, who have identified her as Joeylin Kenley McDonald. They provided the following photos:

KRDO13 is working on getting in touch with RMSER, a community support organization. They have not immediately replied to our questions.

According to their website, RMSER has four "Empowerment Centers," including one location in Pueblo.