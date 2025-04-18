Families enjoy an Easter Sensory Extravaganza in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO)- The winter weather that moved into Southern Colorado didn't stop families from enjoying an Easter Sensory Extravaganza in Pueblo West Friday.

This event was designed for families who have children with disabilities who may not be able to fully participate and enjoy a typical easter egg hunt event.

Elizabeth Harmes said this is one of many events her six-year-old son Remington is able to enjoy.

"Like me that we have an autistic non-verbal child who has come to. This is the only event that he can attend. So, we come to events like this because they're inclusive and they're able to meet all the needs for my child," said Harmes.

Harmes said she enjoys seeing her son participate in activities with other kids.

"It means a whole lot to us because not only is he able to participate with other families, but he's able to actually and our normal families get to do," said Harmes.

This is the third annual Easter Extravaganza hosted by the Colorado Department of Regional Center, and every year it continues to grow.

"First year, we probably had approximately 500 people that attended. Now, most of our events are increasing to around 1000 participants. So, more people every year. We love to see the smiles on people's faces and really the community connections that are being made," said Jadea Pineda, Community Engagement and Integrations Director.

This year, they also had a Color Walk. Organizers said they wanted to have something different where everyone could participate.

"And so really what we want is, you know, whether somebody is in a wheelchair or unable to run anything. We really want to make sure we're inclusive to everybody and all needs," said Pineda.